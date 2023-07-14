104°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Local Nevada

5 burros killed in Death Valley, park service says

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 14, 2023 - 10:07 am
 
Updated July 14, 2023 - 11:12 am
Five burros were illegally shot and killed this week in Death Valley National Park, according t ...
Five burros were illegally shot and killed this week in Death Valley National Park, according to the National Park Service. (National Park Service)

Five burros were illegally shot and killed this week in Death Valley National Park, according to the National Park Service.

The burros were found in the Lower Wildrose area of the park. The park service reminded visitors that it is illegal to discharge a firearm in a national park in the release.

“While these animals have a negative impact on the natural and cultural desert environment, park officials say these irresponsible actions were not warranted,” the release stated.

Burros are not native to the desert and were first brought to North America by Christopher Columbus in 1495. During the Gold Rush, the animals were brought to the desert by Mexican explorers and were later abandoned or escaped, according to the park service.

The park service also clarified that the burrows were not killed as part of any internal removal efforts.

Anyone with information about the burrow shooting can submit a tip online at go.nps.gov/SubmitATip, email at nps_isb@nps.gov or call the National Park service tip line at 888-653-0009.

MOST READ
1
New details emerge on big Rio renovation, Fontainebleau opening
New details emerge on big Rio renovation, Fontainebleau opening
2
Las Vegas Sphere: 5 things we’ve learned about the venue so far
Las Vegas Sphere: 5 things we’ve learned about the venue so far
3
Las Vegas slot machine developer to close, will lay off 100
Las Vegas slot machine developer to close, will lay off 100
4
Which notable players are still in hunt at WSOP Main Event?
Which notable players are still in hunt at WSOP Main Event?
5
CCSD renewed contract with teacher accused of ‘disturbing’ conduct
CCSD renewed contract with teacher accused of ‘disturbing’ conduct
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
6 deaths reported at Lake Mead over weekend
6 deaths reported at Lake Mead over weekend
California man found dead from heat-related illness in Death Valley
California man found dead from heat-related illness in Death Valley
Man dies after falling off Grand Canyon West Skywalk
Man dies after falling off Grand Canyon West Skywalk
1 injured in east valley shooting
1 injured in east valley shooting
Man missing after jumping into Lake Mead
Man missing after jumping into Lake Mead
Police searching for ‘doggy door’ burglar in southwest valley
Police searching for ‘doggy door’ burglar in southwest valley