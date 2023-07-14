5 burros killed in Death Valley, park service says

The burros were found in the Lower Wildrose area of the park.

Five burros were illegally shot and killed this week in Death Valley National Park, according to the National Park Service.

The burros were found in the Lower Wildrose area of the park. The park service reminded visitors that it is illegal to discharge a firearm in a national park in the release.

“While these animals have a negative impact on the natural and cultural desert environment, park officials say these irresponsible actions were not warranted,” the release stated.

Burros are not native to the desert and were first brought to North America by Christopher Columbus in 1495. During the Gold Rush, the animals were brought to the desert by Mexican explorers and were later abandoned or escaped, according to the park service.

The park service also clarified that the burrows were not killed as part of any internal removal efforts.

Anyone with information about the burrow shooting can submit a tip online at go.nps.gov/SubmitATip, email at nps_isb@nps.gov or call the National Park service tip line at 888-653-0009.