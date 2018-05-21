5 killed, 1 hurt in US 95 crash northwest of Las Vegas

Five people were killed and one person was injured Sunday afternoon in a three-vehicle crash about 85 miles northwest of Las Vegas, police said.

U.S. Highway 95 in Nye County is closed after a fatal crash Sunday. (NHP Southern Command/Twitter)

The injured person was flown by helicopter to University Medical Center, police said. The person’s condition was not immediately clear.

The crash happened on U.S. Highway 95, near Amargosa Valley in Nye County, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation. The highway is closed between state Routes 160 and 373, according to according to a Facebook post by the Nye County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office is helping the Nevada Highway Patrol with the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

