5 killed in another fiery crash on US 95 in Nye County

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 21, 2023 - 9:26 pm
 
(File/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Five people and a dog died in a fiery head-on crash Friday afternoon, south of Beatty on U.S. Highway 95.

At around 1:45 p.m. a Subaru SUV headed southbound on U.S. 95, 10 miles south of Beatty in Nye County.

The Subaru drove into oncoming traffic to pass another vehicle and struck a Buick SUV head-on, according to Nevada Highway Patrol spokeswoman Ashlee Wellman.

Both vehicles caught fire. An adult and two children in the Subaru died at the scene, along with the two adults and a dog who were in the Buick.

Traffic was closed on U.S. 95, with vehicles getting by on the shoulder, Wellman said.

Recent 95 crashes

Friday’s event was the latest in a string of fatal crashes on the highway in the county in recent years.

— A fatal crash happened in late June in Nye County.

— On May 20, three people were killed in a head-on crash west of Mercury. Two top state museum officials and paleontologists were badly injured.

In November 2021, three people, including two children, were killed in a crash near mile marker 27.

In March 2021, three people died in a crash involving an impaired driver.

— Also in March 2021, a head-on crash killed two Californians near mile marker 98, north of Beatty.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

Is Lake Mead water safe to drink?
By / RJ

Before it hits a glass, water taken directly from Lake Mead, the Colorado River or the underground water table must run through two Southern Nevada Water Authority facilities.

