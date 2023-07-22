5 killed in another fiery crash on US 95 in Nye County
The crash occurred around 1:45 p.m. and caused a closure of the freeway.
Five people and a dog died in a fiery head-on crash Friday afternoon, south of Beatty on U.S. Highway 95.
At around 1:45 p.m. a Subaru SUV headed southbound on U.S. 95, 10 miles south of Beatty in Nye County.
The Subaru drove into oncoming traffic to pass another vehicle and struck a Buick SUV head-on, according to Nevada Highway Patrol spokeswoman Ashlee Wellman.
Both vehicles caught fire. An adult and two children in the Subaru died at the scene, along with the two adults and a dog who were in the Buick.
Traffic was closed on U.S. 95, with vehicles getting by on the shoulder, Wellman said.
Recent 95 crashes
Friday’s event was the latest in a string of fatal crashes on the highway in the county in recent years.
— A fatal crash happened in late June in Nye County.
— On May 20, three people were killed in a head-on crash west of Mercury. Two top state museum officials and paleontologists were badly injured.
— In November 2021, three people, including two children, were killed in a crash near mile marker 27.
— In March 2021, three people died in a crash involving an impaired driver.
— Also in March 2021, a head-on crash killed two Californians near mile marker 98, north of Beatty.
