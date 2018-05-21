5 killed in fiery crash on US 95 northwest of Las Vegas

Five people were killed and one person was injured Sunday afternoon in a three-vehicle crash about 85 miles northwest of Las Vegas, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

First responders work at the scene of a fatal crash Sunday on U.S. Highway 95 in Nye County. (Blake Apgar/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

U.S. Highway 95 in Nye County is closed after a fatal crash Sunday. (NHP Southern Command/Twitter)

AMARGOSA VALLEY — Five people were killed and one person was injured Sunday afternoon in a three-vehicle crash about 85 miles northwest of Las Vegas, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

The injured woman was flown by helicopter to University Medical Center and is expected to survive, Highway Patrol spokesman Travis Smaka said.

Police received a report of a crash at 4:23 p.m., on U.S. Highway 95, near Amargosa Valley in Nye County, Smaka said. As of late Sunday, the highway remained closed between state Routes 160 and 373.

A northbound car was attempting to pass a pickup on U.S. 95, Smaka said. When it moved into the southbound lane to pass, it collided head-on with a car, then hit the side of the truck. The truck flipped over, and the man who was driving died at the scene. The woman in the truck was hospitalized.

The northbound car burst into flames, killing both people inside. The southbound car also had two people inside who died at the scene.

The stretch of highway where the crash happened was a legal passing zone, Smaka said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.