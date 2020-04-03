5 new COVID-19 deaths reported in Clark County

The new report came after the state reported the number of COVID-19 cases in Nevada topped 1,500 on Friday — the lowest overnight increase in 10 days, according to state data.

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

Five new deaths from COVID-19 were reported in Clark County on Friday, raising the state death toll from the disease to 43.

The Southen Nevada Health District reported five new deaths and 154 new cases from the disease caused by the new coronavirus. That brought the total number of deaths reported in Clark County to 39 and the caseload to 1,279.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 cases in Nevada edged higher Friday to top 1,500, though the overnight increase was the lowest in 10 days, according to state data.

The new statewide caseload was 1, 514, up from 1,458 on Thursday, according to the state Health and Human Services Department’s nvhealthresponse.nv.gov website. That increase of 56 cases was the lowest one-day increase since March 24, when the figure increased by 33 cases, according to Review-Journal research.

The state caseload of the disease was derived from tests on 14,532 people and represents an infection rate of approximately 10 percent of those tested, according to the state statistics. That rate is likely elevated, however, because of an ongoing shortage of testing kits that often results in only the sickest patients or those who have had close contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19 being tested.

The state reported 38 deaths from COVID-19, five fewer than the total compiled by the Review-Journal based on reports from individual health districts and county officials.

Most of the state’s deaths have occurred in Clark County, which reported six additional deaths on Thursday.

The other four COVID-19 deaths in the state occurred in Washoe County.

Most people infected by the new coronavirus develop mild or moderate symptoms and recover after about two weeks. But the World Health Organization notes that in more severe cases, “infection can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mike Brunker at mbrunker@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4656. Follow @mike_brunker on Twitter.