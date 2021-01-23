53 new COVID-19 deaths put Nevada over 4K mark

Nevada on Saturday reported 1,501 new coronavirus cases and 53 additional deaths, according to data from the Department of Health and Human Services.

Nursing student Stephanie Soiberg prepares to give a COVID-19 vaccine during a UNLV Medicine clinic in the Student Union at UNLV in Las Vegas Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The updated figures posted to the state’s coronavirus website raised totals to 269,713 cases and 4,011 deaths.

