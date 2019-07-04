6.4-magnitude earthquake in Southern California felt in Las Vegas

A large earthquake has rattled a large swath of Southern California, and was felt in Las Vegas.

A U.S. Geological Survey map shows the location of Ridgecrest, California, which was the epicenter of a 6.4-magnitude earthquake on Thursday, July 4, 2019. (USGS)

An earthquake that struck Thursday morning in the Mojave Desert and rattled a large swath of Southern California was also felt in neighboring Nevada.

The quake measured with a preliminary magnitude of 6.4 struck at 10:33 a.m. near the town of Ridgecrest, California, about 150 miles northeast of Los Angeles.

Units from the Kern County Fire Department in California responded to nearly two dozen incidents in and around Ridgecrest, the department said in a tweet. The incidents included medical responses and structure fires in the area, the department said.

There were reports of at least one house fire in Ridgecrest.

#EarthquakeResponse @kerncountyfire resources working nearly 2 dozens incidents ranging from medical assistance to structure fires in and around the city of Ridgecrest, CA. @kerncountyfire Urban Search and Rescue teams en route. #kerncountyfirefighters — Kern County Fire (@kerncountyfire) July 4, 2019

BREAKING: Video shows damage at a liquor store in Ridgecrest which is 11 miles from the M6.6 #earthquake epicenter. #Californiapic.twitter.com/q6nFbkdv2m — Global News Network (@GlobalNews77) July 4, 2019

The extent of damage or injuries was not immediately clear, but magnitude 6 earthquakes are capable of causing severe damage.

People from Las Vegas to the Pacific Coast reported feeling a rolling motion that shook shower doors and made hanging dining room light sway.

The Las Vegas Fire Department said in a tweet that it had not received any reports of damage or injuries locally as a result of the earthquake.

Mike Walsh was stretching before a class at a gym in Henderson, near Eastern Avenue and Wigwam Parkway, when he felt the whole floor moving for about 10 seconds, he said.

“It was a pretty good shake,” he said. “You could feel it.”

First earthquake in a high rise. The Springs made it more pronounced. Plus we got to meet more neighbors on their balconies. Video by Kirsten. pic.twitter.com/4rnwatTLs6 — Kevin M. Cannon (@kmcannonphoto) July 4, 2019

Veteran seismologist Lucy Jones said the earthquake Thursday was the strongest to hit Southern California in 20 years.

She said the previous large quake was a 7.1 that struck in the area on Oct. 16, 1999.

Jones told reporters at the California Institute of Technology in Pasadena, California, that the 6.4 quake centered in the Mojave Desert near the town of Ridgecrest was preceded by a magnitude 4.3 temblor about a half hour earlier.

She said it was vigorous aftershock sequence occurring and that she wouldn’t be surprise if a magnitude 5 quake occurred during the aftershocks.

There were no immediate reports of injuries in the Los Angeles area, which is about 125 miles (240 kilometers) southwest of Ridgecrest.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Prelim M6.6 Earthquake Southern California Jul-04 17:33 UTC, updates https://t.co/U0QmdQsbaW — USGS Big Quakes (@USGSBigQuakes) July 4, 2019

Review-Journal writer Blake Apgar contributed to this report.