6 months and counting for thousands waiting for jobless benefits

Here’s a snapshot of some of the Nevadans stuck in limbo with DETR.

Adriana May-Azuero, center, and her children Sophia May, 11, left, and Jaise May, 7, right, at their home in Las Vegas, Sunday, July 26, 2020. May-Azuero is a single mother who was furloughed in April due to the COVID-19 pandemic and, like thousands of other Nevadans, has yet to receive unemployment benefits. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Six months since the COVID-19 pandemic and the business shutdowns that followed, tens of thousands of Nevadans that filed for unemployment insurance still haven’t received payments.

Leaders at the state Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation told the Review-Journal this week that the agency managed to clear about 14,000 unemployment insurance cases over the past month but continues to work through its claims backlog.

Still, there are more than 60,000 outstanding cases for traditional unemployment insurance and 6,000 to 20,000 outstanding claims for those under the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program, they said.

“I see the frustration on social media and I have gotten some calls and messages from folks who really need somebody to take a look at their case and get it resolved,” Elisa Cafferata, acting director of DETR, told the Review-Journal.

Cafferata and Barbara Buckley, head of the Gov. Steve Sisolak’s rapid response team on unemployment, took the helm in August.

Waiting

Aaron Funkhouser saw his livelihood fade as the pandemic ended his gig jobs, such as dogsitting and lawnwork.

“Obviously if people are without work, they can’t really afford to pay people anymore or something like that,” said Funkhouser. He was still able to make enough money to cover immediate expenses like rent up until June.

Later that month, Funkhouser applied for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, but has had trouble getting his claim processed. He had uploaded his driver’s license and Social Security card. Weeks later, Funkhouser was told that he needed to upload his tax return and residency verification.

And each time a new document was uploaded, DETR would extend his timeframe by 21 days to get a response, Funkhouser said.

Earlier this month, DETR sent Funkhouser an email to verify his identity through ID.me. But he only has his ID and Social Security card, and the platform needed a third document to verify his identity, like a birth certificate, voter registration, or a passport.

“I can’t order a birth certificate, since, without money, I can’t order one of those since I’m from another state,” he said. “I’ve never once registered to vote in my entire life. And I’ve never left the country a single day in my entire life so I never considered getting a passport. Those kinds of documents have never applied to me.”

Funkhouser said he was planning on using the unemployment money to pay for rent, food, bills, and money to purchase a car. Most jobs expect employees to have reliable transportation before they consider an applicant, he says.

For now, he doesn’t know if or when his claim will get processed.

“It looks like it’ll be another three to four months,” said Funkhouser. “I’ve done literally every single thing they’ve asked me to do and it’s still only like a 50 percent chance I’ll even get approved for unemployment.”

Stuck

Dannielle Spencer, a former art gallery manager in Las Vegas, says she isn’t sleeping much at night as financial worries keep her awake.

“I’m worried to death, how can I not be? Hand to mouth, you’re depending on this money,” said Spencer.

Since July, Spencer hasn’t received money from DETR after payments stopped. She’s received letters from the agency saying her claim is disqualified and that she was overpaid.

“I’ve done everything according to protocol,” she said about the letters. “It scares you out of your mind.”

Calling the unemployment office for help is like a game of telephone, she said. “If the calls are picked up, it’s the front line and they can’t do too much,” said Spencer. “They have to go and talk to their supervisor. By the time they connect to the supervisor, they screw it up.”

Spencer said she blames Gov. Steve Sisolak’s handling of the unemployment agency’s response to the crisis. Spencer said she has to call in every week to file her claim because of DETR’s system glitches.

“If this was a business and if they had computer issues, they would hire IT people, to get it fixed overnight,” said Spencer. “How are we just starting to hire people six months in? It’s just so stressful, and it’s so frustrating.”

Spencer has been relying on her Social Security to keep afloat over the past few months. She’s worried that she won’t find a job at her age, 69 — especially in a pandemic when many are looking for work.

“I don’t know if I can pay my bills, or if they’re going to take my car. I don’t know what’s coming next,” said Spencer. “You’re so dependent on this money and there’s so many people out of work. Who’s going to hire someone who’s a little bit older than the majority of workers out there?”

Frustrated

Michael Marks, a 75-year-old Vietnam War veteran and former advertising executive, said that he’s been a rideshare driver in Reno for three years prior to the pandemic.

In March, he filed for unemployment and has made thousands of phone calls to DETR since. “I was making 50 to 100 phone calls a day and was told that I was absolutely qualified for PUA based on the information I gave them,” he said.

In July, he received a disqualification letter from DETR. “I was really ready to scream and tear my hair out,” said Marks. He’s contacted the attorneys and has tried to deliver a letter to Gov. Sisolak’s office detailing his situation and frustration.

Marks said he has maxed out credit cards and savings to keep afloat while waiting for his benefits. He’s been living at a friend’s place but the friend “decided this arrangement doesn’t really work well, so I was kind of given notice that in like 30 days or so, I have to get out of here.”

Marks said that he’ll most likely sleep in his car, and for the colder months ahead, he’ll drive to Southern Nevada.

“I thought about coming down there, in Las Vegas, because it’s warmer in the winter, but that doesn’t mean I have a place to live or a job,” said Marks.

Prioritizing

Adriana May-Azuero still hasn’t been able to get in touch with an adjudicator from DETR after months of calling the agency.

Last month, May-Azuero said she received a denial letter from the agency after filing for unemployment in April. She is appealing.

The single-mother of three said that she’s submitted additional documents to DETR since June, though the documents do not appear under “my documents” on the unemployment portal as being received.

In recent weeks, May-Azuero said she decided to homeschool her children this school year. She still wakes up early to call DETR in the morning before teaching and in between breaks, often to no success.

She still prioritizes which bills to pay.

“I can’t not pay the internet bill, because I need the internet to homeschool the kids and you have to keep the power on. So maybe I don’t pay the gas bill for a month or two until I have some extra resources,” said May-Azuero.

DETR’s handling of the unemployment situation has exposed May-Azuero to questions she didn’t really think of before the pandemic.

“To continuously be in a situation where it feels like you’re constantly hitting a brick wall is really concerning,” she said. “Why didn’t I pay attention to this before? What’s going on at DETR? Do they have anybody working there? Do they communicate with one another? Those are the thoughts that are continuously going through my mind.”

Contact Jonathan Ng at jng@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ByJonathanNg on Twitter.