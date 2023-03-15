63-year-old woman dies days after being hit in Hobby Lobby parking lot

The woman was struck by a pickup truck on March 8 and was reported dead five days later.

Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A female pedestrian has died days after being struck by a vehicle in a parking lot on the 4900 block of South Fort Apache Road.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, a pickup truck was traveling north through the parking lot of a Hobby Lobby on March 8 when it struck the victim, critically injuring her.

The driver of the pickup stayed on the scene and did not appear to be impaired, police said.

The Clark county coroner’s office said the pedestrian, Mary Wong, 63, of Las Vegas, died March 13 at University Medical Center.

Metro said this was the 23rd traffic-related death in its jurisdiction this year.

