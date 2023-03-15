55°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Local Nevada

63-year-old woman dies days after being hit in Hobyy Lobby parking lot

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 15, 2023 - 1:26 pm
 
Updated March 16, 2023 - 9:19 am
Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A female pedestrian has died days after being struck by a vehicle in a parking lot on the 4900 block of South Fort Apache Road.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, a pickup truck was traveling north through the parking lot of a Hobby Lobby on March 8 when it struck the victim, critically injuring her.

The driver of the pickup stayed on the scene and did not appear to be impaired, police said.

The Clark county coroner’s office said the pedestrian, Mary Wong, 63, of Las Vegas, died March 13 at University Medical Center.

Metro said this was the 23rd traffic-related death in its jurisdiction this year.

Contact Justin Razavi at jrazavi@reviewjournal.com. Follow @justin_razavi on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Caesars Palace to demolish rotunda along Strip
Caesars Palace to demolish rotunda along Strip
2
Biden motorcade to again disrupt Vegas traffic on Wednesday
Biden motorcade to again disrupt Vegas traffic on Wednesday
3
Raiders resist urge to spend haphazardly on free agents
Raiders resist urge to spend haphazardly on free agents
4
Teachers union files complaint against CCSD over longer hours
Teachers union files complaint against CCSD over longer hours
5
Judge who recused self in Henry Ruggs case delays further decision
Judge who recused self in Henry Ruggs case delays further decision
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
Man struck by four vehicles on I-15 identified
Man struck by four vehicles on I-15 identified
Woman fatally struck in North Las Vegas
Woman fatally struck in North Las Vegas
Woman killed in single-vehicle crash in central Las Vegas
Woman killed in single-vehicle crash in central Las Vegas
Bicyclist dies 5 months after crash in downtown Las Vegas
Bicyclist dies 5 months after crash in downtown Las Vegas
Toddler dies 2 weeks after crash; driver abandoned truck, police say
Toddler dies 2 weeks after crash; driver abandoned truck, police say
Motorcyclist killed in central Las Vegas crash
Motorcyclist killed in central Las Vegas crash