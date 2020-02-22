65-year-old man dies in rollover crash on US 95

A 65-year-old man from Indian Springs died in a rollover crash early Saturday on U.S. Highway 95 near the Clark County town, the Nevada Highway Patrol said.

A 65-year-old man died early Saturday morning in a rollover crash on U.S. Highway 95 near Indian Springs, the Nevada Highway Patrol said. (Nevada Highway Patrol)

A 65-year-old man died early Saturday morning in a rollover crash on U.S. Highway 95 near Indian Springs, the Nevada Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened about 2:30 a.m. when a 2005 Kia Optima traveling northbound on the highway hit a dirt center median for “unknown reasons,” according to a statement from the Highway Patrol. The Kia, driven by a 65-year-old man from Indian Springs, overturned.

The man died at the scene, the Highway Patrol said.

The Clark County coroner’s office will identify the man after his family has been notified. Further information about the crash was not available.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.