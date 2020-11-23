7-day average for new COVID cases exceeds 2K for first time

The seven-day average for newly reported cases is now 2,019, more than double the number earlier this month.

People enter the free walk-up COVID-19 testing offered at Cashman Center in partnership with University Medical Center on Nov. 4, 2020, in Las Vegas. L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Nevada reported 2,339 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, when for the first time the seven-day average for new cases exceeded 2,000, more than double the number earlier this month.

The seven-day average for new reported cases is now 2,019, a sign of an upward trajectory of the disease.

On Sept. 23, the seven-day average was 366, and on Oct. 23 it was 712.

The average number of daily cases topped 1,000 on Nov. 6, when 1,019 new cases were reported, according to a Review-Journal analysis. During the summer surge of the disease, the seven-day average exceeded 1,000 cases but never approached 2,000.

Increased testing can acccount for some, but not all, of the increase in cases. Statewide COVID-19 hospitalizations, a more stable disease indicator, last week reached their highest levels since the start of the pandemic, after hospitalizations rose sharply in Northern Nevada and more gradually in Southern Nevada.

The state also reported six additional deaths, bringing the total since the beginning of the pandemic to 2,023.

A public COVID-19 testing site at UNLV will relocate from the Thomas & Mack Center to the Stan Fulton Building.

Nov. 24 is the last day that testing will be offered at Thomas & Mack. Testing will begin Nov. 30 at the Stan Fulton Building at University Center Drive and East Flamingo Road. It will be open from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays.

