7 tigers being seized in Pahrump, Nye County Sheriff’s Office announces
Seven tigers are being seized in Pahrump on Wednesday morning, the Nye County Sheriff’s Office said on its Facebook page.
It added that is expected to take the better part of the day.
This is taking place on private property and there is no public access.
