7-year-old girl killed by falling boulder at Nevada ski resort

The Associated Press
April 2, 2025 - 12:43 pm
 

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — A 7-year-old girl was killed by a falling boulder at a popular Lake Tahoe ski mountain over the weekend, authorities and the Nevada resort said.

Emergency crews responded Saturday afternoon to a “non-skiing accident involving a child” at Diamond Peak in Incline Village, the resort said in a statement.

The girl was climbing on a hillside near the base lodge when “a large rock became dislodged from the slope and struck the child,” the statement said.

The Washoe County Regional Medical Examiner’s Office identified her as 7-year-old Adelyn Grimes of Reno.

“We would like to extend our heartfelt condolences to the family of the child involved,” the resort said.

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office said it was investigating but no foul play was involved.

Diamond Peak is about 30 miles (48 km) south of Reno on the northeast edge of Lake Tahoe.

