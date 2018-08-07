73-year-old Goldfield man killed in motorcycle crash near Beatty

Gordon Felix, of Goldfield, was driving a 2013 Harley Davidson three-wheel motorcycle north on U.S. Highway 95 near Beatty at about 8:20 p.m. Wednesday when he veered from the left roadway and crashed, the highway patrol said in a news release.

The Nevada Highway Patrol has identified the 73-year-old man who died in a fatal motorcycle crash near Beatty.

Felix went off the road into the desert and hit an embankment, throwing him from the motorcycle, according to the release.

He was pronounced dead on scene.

It was unknown if impairment was a factor, according to the release. Felix was wearing a helmet during the crash, which remains under investigation.

This crash marks the Nevada Highway Patrol Southern Command’s 38th fatal crash, resulting in 48 deaths, in 2018, according to the release.

