74-year-old man dies in crash on US 95

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 25, 2024 - 10:20 am
 
Nevada Highway Patrol vehicle. (File/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A 74-year-old Utah man died earlier this month after colliding with a van on U.S. Highway 95.

Gary Martin Aller, from Wellsville, Utah, was driving a 2017 Honda CR-V south on U.S. 95 south of mile marker 24 near Searchlight when he entered a northbound travel lane around 1:50 p.m., the Nevada Highway Patrol said in a news release.

Aller struck a 2013 Chrysler Pacificia van that was traveling north on U.S. 95 and later died at the scene.

Police said it was the 11th fatal crash in Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol – Southern Command’s jurisdiction in 2024.

