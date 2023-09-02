75-year-old NDOC inmate dies in Carson City

An inmate of the Nevada Department of Corrections died in Carson City on Thursday, according to a press release from the department.

Lynn Durrant (NDOC)

The Department of Corrections reported Lynn Durrant, 75, died at Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center.

He was serving a sentence of 84 months to life for battery with intent to commit sexual assault with substantial harm, according to a statement from the Department of Corrections.

