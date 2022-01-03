8 hurt in I-15 crash

Nevada Highway Patrol (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A three-vehicle crash involving an 18-wheeler on Interstate 15 injured eight people Monday afternoon and slowed traffic near the California state line.

Nevada Highway Patrol spokeswoman Ashlee Wellman said at 1:25 p.m., the driver of a tractor trailer failed to slow down for stopped traffic in the southbound lanes of I-15, about three miles from the state line. The truck slammed into a Dodge Ram occupied by four adults and a child. The Ram then struck a Bentley with one adult and three children inside.

“For unknown reasons the driver of the semi failed to use due care and decrease speed,” Wellman said.

The driver of the Dodge Ram was airlifted from the scene to University Medical Center.

The four other occupants of the Dodge were taken by ambulance to the hospital as well. In addition, the driver of the Bentley and two children in the vehicle were taken to UMC. Wellman said it appears all eight victims are expected to survive.

Traffic had slowed to a crawl in the southbound lanes of the interstate Monday afternoon. Only one of three lanes were open as of 2 p.m., Wellman said.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.