8 new COVID-19 deaths in Clark County as state caseload hits 1,113

The death toll from the disease caused by the new coronavirus in the state jumped to 26 on Tuesday with eight new fatalities reported in Clark County.

A UNLV medicine medical professional conducts a curbside test on a patient experiencing coronavirus symptoms, outside of UNLV School of Medicine on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Elipagephoto

The number of COVID-19 cases in Nevada and Clark County continued to ascend Tuesday, and the death toll in the state jumped to 26 with eight new fatalities reported in Clark County, according to state and local data.

The Southern Nevada Health District reported the latest deaths on its COVID-19 website but provided no details on the victims. The county death toll was up to 23 from 15 on Monday.

The district also reported that the total number of cases in the county had risen to 869, up from 753 on Monday.

Washoe County in Northern Nevada has registered the three other deaths in the state.

Meanwhile, the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services reported early Tuesday that the total number of confirmed cases had reached 1,113, up from 1,044 late Monday.

And the Carson City Health and Human Services Department reported one new positive case of COVID-19 on Tuesday in the Quad County region of Carson City, Douglas, Lyon and Storey counties, bringing the total number of cases there to 12. It said the victim was a female Douglas County resident in her 50s who is self-isolating in her home.

In Nevada, 10,681 people have tested negative for COVID-19, which has killed nearly 40,000 worldwide.

Approximately 80 percent of those who contract the disease caused by the new coronavirus experience only mild symptoms. But it can cause serious complications and even death in the elderly and in people with underlying medical conditions.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mike Brunker at mbrunker@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4656. Follow @mike_brunker on Twitter.