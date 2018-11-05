9 free things you can get in Las Vegas with ‘I Voted’ sticker

Pink Box is offering up a sweet treat to everyone who exercises their right to vote on Tuesday. Bring your “I Voted” sticker to their Summerlin or Henderson locations and you’ll get a free red, white and blue “I Voted” doughnut, while supplies last.

Pink Box

Free doughnuts

Pink Box is offering up a sweet treat to everyone who exercises their right to vote on Tuesday. Bring your “I Voted” sticker to their Summerlin or Henderson locations and you’ll get a free red, white and blue “I Voted” doughnut, while supplies last.

Pink Box is located at 7531 W. Lake Mead Blvd. in Summerlin, and at 10251 S. Eastern Ave. in Henderson.

More free doughnuts

Donut Bar (124 S 6th St #140) will give you one free doughnut when you show your “I Voted” sticker today.

Free beer

If you’ve voted already, or plan to vote on Election Day today, be sure to save your little “I Voted” sticker. Take it to Beer Park Tuesday and you’ll get a free Budweiser beer, fresh from a copper keg direct from the brewery in Fairfield, California.

The offer is open to those 21 and over. And since you’re only supposed to vote once, we’re assuming it’s one per customer.

Free pets

The Animal Foundation is rewarding voters by waiving adoption fees for cats and kittens. Show your “I Voted” sticker at the main campus (655 N. Mojave Rd.) or PetSmart’s Everyday Adoption Center (286 W. Lake Mead Parkway) and you can adopt a new furry friend.

Free fries

After hitting the polls today, stop by Shake Shack for free fries with any purchase. Add crinkle cut fries to your order and use the code “ivoted”on the Shake App or show your “I Voted” sticker when placing your order in person.

Free Postmates delivery

Stress less about lunch and have your meal delivered to you. Use the code “ivoted” for free delivery on Postmates through midnight.

Free board game entry

Wear your “I Voted” sticker and get free entry into Meepleville Board Game Cafe noon- 11 p.m.Tuesday.

Free punch

Show off your “I Voted” sticker at Velveteen Rabbit (1218 S Main St) and get a free cup of punch. Doors open at 5 p.m

Free taco

Celebrate Election Day — and Taco Tuesday. Tacotarian will give you one free taco with your “I Voted” sticker.

Still need to vote? Consult the RJ Voter Guide for information.