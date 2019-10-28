A dance to celebrate Nevada’s statehood — PHOTOS

Revelers from around northern Nevada and neighboring California gathered in Virginia City Saturday to celebrate the 155th anniversary of Nevada’s admission to the union, which occurred Oct. 31, 1864.

Abby Cox, of Reno, left, and Christina DeAngelo, of Sparks, both wearing custom period ballgowns that they created, dance during the Nevada Statehood Ball at Piper's Opera House in Virginia City on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Attendees in period outfits arrive at Piper's Opera House for the Nevada Statehood Ball in Virginia City on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Attendees line up for the grand march during the Nevada Statehood Ball at Piper's Opera House in Virginia City on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Susan Scott, of Reno, left, talks with Christina DeAngelo, of Sparks, during the Nevada Statehood Ball in Virginia City on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Attendees dance during the Nevada Statehood Ball at Piper's Opera House in Virginia City on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Attendees dance during the Nevada Statehood Ball in Virginia City on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Attendees participate in the grand march during the Nevada Statehood Ball at Piper's Opera House in Virginia City on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Attendees in period outfits chat outside Piper's Opera House before the start of the Nevada Statehood Ball in Virginia City on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Attendees dance during the Nevada Statehood Ball in Virginia City on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Terri Ballesteros, left, and David Sutton, both of Placerville, Calif., during the Nevada Statehood Ball at Piper's Opera House in Virginia City on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Taylor Hamby, left, and Jeff Sumners, both of Orange County, Calif., dance during the Nevada Statehood Ball at Piper's Opera House in Virginia City on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Lauren Stowell, of Reno, relaxes in the lobby of Piper's Opera House as the Nevada Statehood Ball goes on in Virginia City on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Shannon Stehle, of Reno, dances during the Nevada Statehood Ball in Virginia City on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Attendees mingle during the Nevada Statehood Ball in Virginia City on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Lauren Stowell, of Reno, left, and Christina DeAngelo, of Sparks, dance during the Nevada Statehood Ball in Virginia City on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Izabella Eaves, of Reno, sits for a portrait during the Nevada Statehood Ball in Virginia City on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Attendees in period outfits arrive at Piper's Opera House for the Nevada Statehood Ball in Virginia City on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Attendees, some in Civil War military attire, and others in elegant hoop skirt ball gowns, danced and waltzed in the historic Piper’s Opera House, which was built in 1885 for a third time.

The two previous incarnations, which burned down in 1873 and 1883, saw stages graced by the likes of Mark Twain (then Samuel Clemens), Lilly Langtry, Edwin Booth and John Philip Sousa.