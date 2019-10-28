A dance to celebrate Nevada’s statehood — PHOTOS
Revelers from around northern Nevada and neighboring California gathered in Virginia City Saturday to celebrate the 155th anniversary of Nevada’s admission to the union, which occurred Oct. 31, 1864.
Attendees, some in Civil War military attire, and others in elegant hoop skirt ball gowns, danced and waltzed in the historic Piper’s Opera House, which was built in 1885 for a third time.
The two previous incarnations, which burned down in 1873 and 1883, saw stages graced by the likes of Mark Twain (then Samuel Clemens), Lilly Langtry, Edwin Booth and John Philip Sousa.