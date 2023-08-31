A look at the damage from Death Valley’s record-breaking rainfall

Death Valley National Park has been closed since Tropical Storm Hilary caused extensive damage on Aug. 20, 2023.

Damage on California State Route 190, a road into Death Valley National Park, is visible Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023. On Aug. 20, Death Valley got its most single day rainfall in recorded history.

Damage on California State Route 190, a road into Death Valley National Park, is visible Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023.

Damage on California State Route 190, a road into Death Valley National Park, is visible Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023.

California State Route 190 into Death Valley National Park remains closed on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023.

DEATH VALLEY NATIONAL PARK — After record-breaking rain brought enough flooding and extensive damage to close down Death Valley National Park earlier this month, it’s not clear when visitors will be allowed to return, park officials said Thursday.

As crews worked to repair washed out roads, officials gave journalists a first-hand look at some of the destruction.

State Route 190, the main artery through Death Valley, has too many sections of damage to count, said a California Department of Transportation spokesperson.

The total cost to fix that road as well as State Route 136 will be at least $6 million, said Caltrans spokesperson Christopher Andriessen.

“Right now we are aiming for three months to restore service fully to State Route 190,” Adriessen said. “It will open in parts. As we complete work, we will open up sections of it.”

National Park Service staff said they were still assessing the damage on Thursday, and that there was no timeline for when the national park might reopen.

“We are the driest place in North America, and we got a year’s worth of rain in 24 hours,” said Death Valley park ranger Matthew Lamar.

About 600 miles of the park’s total 1,400 miles of paved and unpaved backcountry roads were still being checked for damage, Lamar said.

So far, about 200 miles’ worth of roads have shown signs of being affected by the storm, Lamar said. There are varying degrees of damage. In some stretches, chunks of asphalt are broken off while in other spots, layers of debris completely cover the road surface.

Tropical Storm Hilary, an exceedingly rare southwest U.S. named storm, dumped 2.2 inches of rain on the park on Aug. 20, according to the National Weather Service’s Las Vegas office.

It may not sound like a lot, but on average Death Valley gets just 2.24 inches in an entire year, according to the federal government’s Western Regional Climate Center. It’s not a place that is used to — or can handle — that much rain in a day.

Because of the desert deluge, the park is closed until further notice.

All of the park’s paved and unpaved roads are closed. All entry and exit points are shut, as are all campgrounds.

The Aug. 20 rain also trapped 400 people in the park for about 24 hours. Until crews from the Caltrans and National Park Service were able to clear a lane of floodwater debris from State Route 190, those people sheltered in place.

The Furnace Creek Visitor Center, home to the large novelty thermometer that visitors like to stand next to in photos, especially when the temperature is mind-bogglingly hot, is also closed. So is the Stovepipe Wells Ranger Station.

Darwin Falls Trail was “washed out and no longer exists,” Death Valley’s website says.

It’s the second time in two years that record rain has closed the 3.4-million acre national park, which is about a 2.5-hour drive from Las Vegas.

The Aug. 20 rainfall broke the previous record of 1.7 inches of rain, which was set just over a year earlier, on Aug. 5, 2022. That rainfall event also caused historic damage and stranded about 1,000 people — about 500 visitors and another 500 workers and staffers — inside the park.

Parks officials said that although the paved roads damaged in the 2022 rainfall have been repaired, work was still being done to repair damage in the back country. The rain from Hilary has only compounded that damage.

Death Valley has seen its share of tragic and unusual occurrences so far this year.

In July, a 71-year-old man who had been hiking in the park died after speaking with an L.A. Times reporter about the extreme heat.

That same month, about 5,000 gallons of emulsified asphalt and 150 gallons of diesel were spilled in the park after a tractor-trailer crashed.

In May, the National Park Service announced that 10,000 marijuana plants worth about $7 million were found at an illegal growing operating in Jail Canyon on the western slope of the Panamint Mountains in the national park.

In late April, a rabid bat bit a woman outside the Stovepipe Wells general store. The woman was treated for rabies exposure.

After this month’s rainfall, officials expect Death Valley National Park to reopen in stages.

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com