AAA to add DMV services in Carson City

Registering a vehicle, requesting a handicap placard or ordering special plates won’t require a long wait at the Department of Motor Vehicles for people living in Carson City.

The DMV office at 2621 E. Sahara Ave. in Las Vegas is seen in this photo. (Department of Motor Vehicles)

AAA will offer over-the-counter DMV services to members and nonmembers as part of a pilot program scheduled to begin Monday. If successful, the program could be extended to AAA branches in Las Vegas and Reno by the end of 2018, AAA spokesman Michael Blasky said.

AAA’s Carson City branch will be the only location to provide DMV services from both Nevada and California, given its proximity to the Golden State, AAA officials said. Although DMV services are available at most AAA offices in California, Auto Club officials have spent the past five years negotiating the upcoming program with the Nevada DMV.

