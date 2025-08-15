ACLU files suit, suspects DMV is working with immigration authorities

The ACLU said there are also concerns about whether the DMV has violated a state law restricting the release of personal information for immigration enforcement.

Sadmira Ramic, the senior staff attorney for the ACLU of Nevada, answers a question during a press conference held by the ACLU of Nevada Friday, Aug. 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Athar Haseebullah, the executive director of the ACLU of Nevada, holds up a print out of an email between an ICE employee and a DMV employee during a press conference held by the ACLU of Nevada Friday, Aug. 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

The ACLU of Nevada filed a lawsuit Friday seeking public records from the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles amid suspicion the DMV may be collaborating with federal immigration authorities.

Athar Haseebullah, director of the ACLU of Nevada, said since February, the ACLU has filed public records requests in an attempt to determine whether the Nevada DMV was working with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The requests were initially denied, he said at a Friday press conference, but after sending a demand letter, the DMV released “heavily redacted” and incomplete correspondence showing “suspicious communications” between the DMV and ICE. The two agencies “have seemingly been collaborative,” he said.

DMV spokesperson Hailey Foster declined to comment. ICE did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

One record suggests there are Signal group chats between ICE and DMV employees, according to Haseebullah, who added he was not making that allegation “unequivocally.” He said the DMV has denied using Signal chats.

Signal is an app known for end-to-end encryption and messages that disappear.

“Nevada law requires the preservation of public records, and the public has a right to know how state agencies are operating, the same state agencies they fund, especially when it comes to data sharing and cooperation between Nevada agencies and immigration enforcement,” Haseebullah said.

The ACLU director said there are also concerns about whether the DMV has violated a state law restricting the release of personal information for immigration enforcement.

Haseebullah said the ACLU wants all correspondence between ICE and the DMV, the disclosure of any Signal chats between the agencies, an independent investigation and disclosure by Gov. Joe Lombardo of any cooperation between ICE and the DMV.

The governor’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Noble Brigham at nbrigham@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrighamNoble on X.