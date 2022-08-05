Aerial searches conducted after extensive Death Valley flooding

About 1,000 people stranded in the park Friday were able to follow police escorts out. Damage to the park is being evaluated, but appears to have been extensive.

In this photo provided by the National Park Service, Mud Canyon Road is closed due to flash flooding in Death Valley, Calif., Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. Heavy rainfall triggered flash flooding that closed several Death Valley National Park roads on Friday near the California-Nevada line. The National Weather Service reported that all park roads had been closed after 1.46 inches of rain fell quickly. (National Park Service/Death Valley National Park via AP)

About 500 visitors and 500 staff are unable to exit Death Valley National Park because of substantial flooding Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. (National Park Service)

In this photo provided by the National Park Service, Highway 190 is closed due to flash flooding in Death Valley National Park, Calif., Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. Heavy rainfall triggered flash flooding that closed several roads in Death Valley National Park on Friday near the California-Nevada line. The National Weather Service reported that all park roads had been closed after 1 to 2 inches of rain fell in a short amount of time. (National Park Service via AP)

In this photo provided by the National Park Service, cars are stuck in mud and debris from flash flooding at The Inn at Death Valley in Death Valley National Park, Calif., Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. Heavy rainfall triggered flash flooding that closed several roads in Death Valley National Park on Friday near the California-Nevada line. The National Weather Service reported that all park roads had been closed after 1 to 2 inches of rain fell in a short amount of time. (National Park Service via AP)

Flooding in Mud Canyon at Death Valley National Park on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. (National Park Service)

Mud and debris cover a road in Death Valley National Park on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. Historic flooding on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, trapped about 1,000 people in the national park. Crews said all park roads will remain closed through the weekend. (CanTrans9 photo)

Helicopters and Navy aircraft are conducting aerial searches over Death Valley National Park after historic Friday morning rainfall and flooding.

Heavy debris flows kept 1,000 people from getting out of the park right after the storm.

Those stranded after a near-record 1.46 inches of rain were able to head home with the help of law enforcement escorts, spokeswoman Nico Ramirez said in an email Saturday.

The California Highway Patrol flew a H82 helicopter Friday, and the Navy was conducting an overflight with VX31 out of Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake on Saturday, the National Park Service said in a news release.

“At this time, there are no reported stranded visitors on park roadways and no reported injuries from this incident,” the release stated.

California Department of Transportation crews will be working through the weekend to clear roads. Workers from CalTrans9 began efforts Friday afternoon and hoped to have Route 190 open within six hours. In a tweet Saturday morning, CalTrans9 said all park roads remained closed and work would continue through the weekend.

ATTN DRIVERS: State Route 190 will remain closed through the weekend as crews continue to clean up the highway from Friday's flash floods. @DeathValleyNPS is ALSO CLOSED and drivers should not attempt to get around any closure to access the park. pic.twitter.com/2GQc97aVxX — Caltrans District 9 (@Caltrans9) August 6, 2022

The park’s single-day rainfall record was 1.47 inches on April 15, 1988.

Highway 190 is expected to reopen between Furnace Creek and Pahrump by Tuesday, according to the park service.

In most areas, floodwaters have receded, leaving behind extensive mud and gravel deposits.

Here is a look at some of the flood waters currently pouring over State Route 190 through @DeathValleyNPS . The highway, which stretches from Olancha to Death Valley Junction, remains closed at this time due to flooding. pic.twitter.com/z8M4N6ARKH — Caltrans District 9 (@Caltrans9) August 5, 2022

Current conditions

— Highway 190: areas of undercutting, complete shoulder loss, and asphalt damage. About 20 palm trees fell into the roadway by the Inn at Furnace Creek. Debris flows in numerous areas, and floodwaters still over the road at Devils Cornfield as of this morning.

— Water damage to the NPS Emergency Operations Center building.

— Residential water lines in Cow Creek were blown out in multiple locations. Some water availability was returned to housing, but offices (including the Emergency Operations Center, maintenance buildings, and residential dorm) remain without water.

— Water damage to park staff residences.

— Badwater Basin Road: Large debris flows.

— North Highway: Asphalt damage.

— Beatty Cutoff/Mud Canyon roads: Major asphalt damage and undercutting.

— Artists Drive: Debris flows.

— Titus Canyon Road: Washouts.

— Emigrant Canyon to Wildrose: Debris on roadway.

— Lower Wildrose Road: damage to roadway.

— 20 Mule Team Canyon Road: Washouts.

— Salt Creek Road: Flooding on roadway.

— Cottonwood/Marble Road: Extensive flooding.

The towing companies will have their work cut out for them today. pic.twitter.com/iDZ7sI6EMW — John Sirlin (@SirlinJohn) August 5, 2022

“With the severity and widespread nature of this rainfall it will take time to rebuild and reopen everything, and we appreciate your support and patience as we continue this work,” park superintendent Mike Reynolds said in the release.

“With over 1,000 miles of roadway in the park, and 3.4 million acres, this is not an exhaustive list and it will take time to get a full assessment of the damage,” the release states. “Due to access issues, we do not have updates for many sections of the park, including Scotty’s Castle.”

60 cars buried

At least 60 cars were buried under several feet of debris at the Inn at Death Valley, the park service said.

Many businesses and hotel rooms in and around the park were also flooded.

