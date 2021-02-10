African wild cat found, confiscated in North Las Vegas

A wild cat native to Africa has been found and rescued in North Las Vegas.

A serval cat native to Africa, was found recently in North Las Vegas. The North Las Vegas Police Department tweeted on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, about the animal being captured and taken to a local animal shelter. (North Las Vegas Police Department via Twitter)

The North Las Vegas Police Department tweeted Tuesday that a serval cat was taken into custody by North Las Vegas Animal Protection Services near Ann Road and Clayton Street.

So who let the cat out of the bag. It’s not often you see a serval 🐱, which is a wild cat native to Africa, in North Las Vegas 👀. Great job to #NLVPD Animal Protection Services! They found this little kitty near Ann and Clayton. #Cat #WildCat #Serval #Police #APS pic.twitter.com/dFrJchF8mW — NLVPD (@NLVPD) February 9, 2021

No details were provided about how animal control officers or police learned about the animal.

A second tweet noted that under North Las Vegas municipal codes, “no person may exhibit in public or keep on public or private property any wild animal.”

A. No person may exhibit in public or keep on public or private property any wild animal. Serval Cats = wild animals. The recently captured kitty was taken to a local animal shelter. — NLVPD (@NLVPD) February 9, 2021

