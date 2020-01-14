33°F
After roughly a century, bighorn sheep return to Pyramid Lake

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 14, 2020 - 4:34 am
 
Updated January 14, 2020 - 5:11 am

PYRAMID LAKE — One by one, they bolt out of the gates, all but ignoring the dozens of supporters who quietly cheer them on.

Past the crowds, they hoof it through the rocky hills jutting out above the picturesque waters of Pyramid Lake with frenetic pace as the sun sets behind the snow-capped mountains.

Once native to the area, these 21 ungulates took the first steps towards rebuilding a bighorn sheep population that once thrived in the Pyramid Lake mountain range but had been utterly wiped out.

As part of a reintroduction program several years in the works, the Nevada Department of Wildlife and Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe on Monday released 21 bighorns — captured earlier in the day in the Sheep Creek Range near Battle Mountain — into the hills above Pyramid Lake, marking the first time since the early 1900s that one of their species has been spotted in the range.

“It is an extremely important reintroduction both from a wildlife standpoint, as well as a cultural standpoint for many Native American Tribes across the west,” long-time bighorn sheep conservationist Larry Johnson said.

The rocky desertscape that surrounds Pyramid Lake some 50 miles north of Reno once brimmed with scores of the iconic sheep, as evidenced by many of the petroglyphs that surround the lake depicting bighorn sheep — which historically were a key food source for the native people.

During his travels through the Nevada , noted western explorer and military officer John C. Fremont described in a Jan. 11, 1843, journal entry walking along the eastern shoreline of Pyramid Lake and passing flocks of ducks, tufa formations — unique limestone rock formations — as well as herds and herds of bighorn sheep.

Shrinking population

But as American civilization continued its expansion towards the Pacific Ocean in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, and unregulated hunting and disease that came with expansion, the sheep population in the area and across the western states dropped dramatically.

At one point, the total sheep population across the state dipped to around 2,000 in the mid-20th century, according to Nevada Department of Wildlife records.

In the Pyramid Lake range, it’s believed that the entire population was wiped out about a century ago, with the last recorded sighting of a bighorn sheep in the area made in the early 1900s by pioneers heading through Northern Nevada.

But now, with restoration efforts like Monday’s reintroduction that have relocated some 4,000 sheep within Nevada, the species is once again thriving in the state. An estimated 12,000 bighorn sheep now live in the Silver State, according the Department of Wildlife.

“We’ve been trying to restore sheep to every possible mountain range that they lived in back in the day,” said Mike Cox, statewide bighorn sheep program coordinator and staff biologist for the wildlife department.

The desert bighorn sheep is so associated with Nevada, it’s been recognized in Nevada law since 1973 as the official state animal.

Animals in the wild

Various efforts have been made since the 1980s to try to reintroduce sheep back into the Pyramid Lake range, according to Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe Vice-Chair Alan Mandell. But none of those efforts ever came to fruition until Monday.

“There’s nothing like seeing a wonderful, beautiful animal out in its natural world,” Mandel said.

The latest reintroduction effort started more than a year and a half ago when Johnson approached the Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe hoping to kick start the reintroduction project.

In June 2018, the tribe approved working with the wildlife department on the project, followed by passing a resolution in November 2018 designating bighorn sheep a tribal species of protection. Funding for the project came from the Nevada Wildlife Record Book Foundation, Nevada Bighorns unlimited and Fish and Wildlife services.

For all the joy brought by the reintroduction, one moment cast a slightly somber note over the day’s events.

After the first wave of sheep was released from a horse trailer, one ewe remained inside. With some coaxing, she finally made her way out of the trailer, only to collapse onto the dirt, unable to stand.

Cox said that she had a high temperature when they examined her before transporting her south to the reintroduction point, but that “she was looking good” after getting some fluids before making the three-hour trip to the release point.

If the ewe isn’t able to stand on her own by Tuesday morning, officials will likely be forced to euthanize her, Cox added.

“It’s an unfortunate event,” Mandel said, noting that the transport process, which involves getting netted, tied up and eventually transported several hours to a new area, can be very stressful on the animals.

“It’s not a happy thing, but I hope that it more than makes up for it with the other sheep released,” Mandel said.

Contact Capital Bureau Chief Colton Lochhead at clochhead@reviewjournal.com or 775-461-3820. Follow @ColtonLochhead on Twitter.

