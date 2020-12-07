Air unit brought in to search for 2 hikers near Pahrump

Authorities in Nye County were continuing to work to try and rescue two hikers in a rural area west of Pahrump early Monday.

“The operation is still underway,” Capt. David Boruchowitz of the Nye County Sheriff’s Office said Monday morning. “Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department air support is en route to assist.”

The Sheriff’s Office search and rescue team tried to rescue the hikers Sunday night after they found themselves trapped on Shadow Mountain. The sheriff’s office said they were stranded when the path they were hiking collapsed behind them.

“Search and rescue has deployed resources to rescue them,” the sheriff’s office said.

An update on the health of the hikers was not immediately released. Temperatures in the area were in the 30s overnight.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

