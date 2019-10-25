Aircraft goes off runway at Boulder City airport

No one was injured in the Friday afternoon accident, according to preliminary reports.

Boulder City Municipal Airport (Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review)

An aircraft went off the runway at Boulder City Municipal Airport Friday afternoon. No one was injured, according to preliminary reports.

A fueler for a fixed-base operator at the airport said in a brief phone interview that the aircraft, believed to be an L-39, came in for fuel shortly after noon. The pilot refueled the aircraft and then went off the runway while attempting to take off, the fueler said.

The fueler said there were no injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

