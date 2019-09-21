‘Alien’ entertains security officers at Area 51 gate — BLOG

With the final day of Storm Area 51 events winding down, a close encounter of the third kind finally took place near Area 51 on Saturday near Rachel, Nevada.

Pat Travis of the Little A'Le'Inn cooks breakfast for customers as usual and is preparing as much as possible with the help of family and friends for the Alienstock festival on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019 in Rachel, Nevada. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A costumed man stands near security personnel outside the back gate of Area 51 in homage to the original Storm Area 51 idea about 3 a.m. during the Alienstock festival on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 in Rachel, Nevada. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Festivilgoers rock to the band Speed of Light of Santa Monica at the main stage on night two of the Alienstock festival on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 in Rachel, Nevada. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Festivilgoers listen to DJ Naavi on the EDM stage on night two of the Alienstock festival on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 in Rachel, Nevada. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

RACHEL — With the final day of Storm Area 51 events winding down a close encounter of the third kind finally took place near Area 51.

A bright green alien entertained law enforcement officer stationed in front of the back gate of Area 51, near Rachel, with a juggling show.

Officers smile and filmed the bright being, who underneath was Scott Sanford, from Hollywood, California, who only responded to questions in a simulated alien voice.

Aside from the entertainment officers have enjoyed mingling with visitors from all around the works over the last few days.

“Everybody has been really cool,” said Dan Gordon, Nevada Department of Public Safety officer. “We’ve been asking everybody that’s been coming in and over the last three days where they’re from out of curiosity and it’s a lot more far reaching than I expected. I think we’ve seen all 50 states covered and several countries.”

Downey, California residents Jasmine and Romeo bought their toddler son, Damon with toy UFO in tow, to check out the Area 51 gates and see what the hoopla about Alienstock was about.

Believers that humans can’t be the only life forms in the galaxy, the couple were intrigued by the secrecy surrounding the gate.

“I didn’t think we’d be able to get that close to it, I though there (where law enforcement blocked vehicle traffic) and that was it,” Jasmine said. “Then I saw people walking by and I thought it was so cool. So we got to go closer and take pictures with everybody.”

Matthew Devlen, Dallas resident wanted to be in Rachel to see what a viral meme could do firsthand. With Alienstock seeing about 3,000 people at peak, according to Lincoln County Officials, Devlin thought it was amusing to see it come to life.

“It’s in great spirit that everybody came together,” Develn said sporting a black and silver get up, with a metallic helmet and rhinestone studded bow tie. “I think if aliens were here, they could teach us a thing.”

The pair of security gates leading into the Nevada Test and Training Range lead to Area 51, a place long speculated to hold alien life and their technology, have been a popular stop this week

Lincoln County Manager Scott Holt said 6 people were arrested at the gates, five for trespassing and one for indecent exposure, but for the most part the interactions have been cordial between festvalgoers and police.

“Everybody has been real good,” Gordon said. “We were here for the first night and the individual that urinated on the gate, that’s a no. You can’t do that for other reasons. It’s just disgusting and inappropriate when people are around.”

Posted: 9:30 p.m.

— Mick Akers

Founder of Little A’Le’Inn serves breakfast

RACHEL — With all the action taking place outside of the Little A’Le’Inn in the morning the founder of the alien-themed establishment is serving breakfast to the masses.

Pat Travis, mother of Alienstock founder Connie West, has been cooking biscuits and gravy, pancakes and eggs from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m. each morning.

“Connie handles all the stuff outside, this is enough for me,” Travis said while making omelets and breakfast potatoes.

The line has stretched out the door each of the three days of the festival, which began Thursday and ends Sunday.

With an estimated 2,000 people showing up for the extraterrestrial event, Travis is proud of her daughter.

“She’s something else,” Travis said.

Posted: 9:18 a.m.

— Mick Akers

Man who went missing near Area 51 gate found

LINCOLN COUNTY — A man visiting one of Area 51’s security gates went missing Friday night in Lincoln County.

The man in his 20s was at the front gate — also known as the Alamo Gate — of Area 51 when he disappeared from his group, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department.

After about an hour the man was found safe, according to the sheriff’s department.

Both security gates of the Nevada Test and Training Range where Area 51 is located have been popular destinations for those taking part in the two Storm Area 51 events.

A crowd of about 100 showed up at 3 a.m. Friday, as originally planned in the Facebook joke turned viral sensation created by California college student Matty Roberts.

For the most part stormers have been snapping photos and interacting with law enforcement officials watching the gate. With both sides being respectful of each other, joking around, making light of the situation.

Two reported incidents occurred at the Friday “raid” including a Canadian man being arrested for indecent exposure for urinating on the gate and woman being detained but released for threatening the cross into Area 51’s boundary at the back security gate neat Rachel.

Posted: 7:45 a.m.

— Mick Akers

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter. Contact Christopher Lawrence at clawrence@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4567. Follow @life_onthecouch on Twitter.

A Twitter List by reviewjournal