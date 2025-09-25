‘All things outdoor recreation’ hub breaks ground in Boulder City

Officials say the Boulder City Adventure Center will be “one-stop hub” for recreationalists in Southern Nevada.

Nature enthusiasts looking for information about outdoor tourism in Nevada will have a new resource spot near Lake Mead next year: the Boulder City Adventure Center.

Local and state officials gathered Thursday to celebrate the yearslong planning effort to develop the center. The hub for outdoor recreation, located next to the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce at 100 Nevada Way, broke ground Thursday and is expected to open in fall 2026.

The planned building was “designed as a one-stop hub for all things outdoor recreation across Southern Nevada: a gateway resource center, concierge, incubator and launchpad,” said Jill Rowland-Lagan, CEO of the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce.

Republican Lt. Gov. Stavros Anthony said the center shows how tourism will always be the primary driver of Nevada’s economy — and that outdoor recreation can be a meaningful part of that sector.

He joked that the adventure centers will help visitors and locals alike who may be intimidated by getting “lost in the mountains.”

“That’s why these adventure centers are so important,” Anthony said. “They can come to the adventure center and learn about the outdoor recreation opportunities that are available. They can talk to experts. They can talk to small businesses that are involved in it to help them focus on what is it that they want to do.”

A similar adventure center is planned in Northern Nevada next to the Nevada State Railroad Museum, Carson City. Rafael Villanueva, CEO of Travel Nevada, said the two projects will cost about $7 million to complete. They received $3.7 million in federal funding, and the remaining amount came from the state division of tourism.

“Outdoor rec represents spending close to $2 billion a year in the state of Nevada,” Villanueva said. “We believe we’re just touching the surface of that.”

Rowland-Lagan said she and stakeholders originally sought federal funding through various COVID-19 pandemic relief packages but ultimately had success through two U.S. Economic Development Administration grants. Boulder City received another EDA grant of $1.9 million for Boulder City tourism development.

Rowland-Lagan said the local, state, federal and private partnership “speaks volumes.”

“When you see investment in a community, you start to take notice,” she said. “Why are they having that investment? Who’s investing? Why don’t I want to be a part of it? I want to create FOMO (fear of missing out). We want more people to want to come. We want them feel like their investment is worthy, and that they’re going to get a return on their investment.”

Rowland-Lagan said the adventure center is expected to add 29 new jobs in roles like guides, maintenance and programming. The chamber of commerce will sublease space in the hub to tourism operators.

The adventure center is coming to fruition the same year as the new Nevada State Railroad Museum, currently under construction on a lot at Buchanan Boulevard and Boulder City Parkway and targeted to open in spring 2026.

