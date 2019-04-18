Amber Alert canceled for 15-year-old California girl

Alora Benitez (Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department)

Authorities on Thursday night canceled an Amber Alert for a 15-year-old girl who had gone missing out of Southern California and was last seen with her mother and a man.

The Nevada Highway Patrol Southern Command tweeted about the cancellation shortly after 5:30 p.m., attributing it to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

“Thank You everyone who phoned in tips throughout the day,” the tweet said.

AMBER ALERT UPDATE: The earlier Amber Alert has been cancelled for Nevada. The originating agency has obtained information that the suspects are believed to be close to the Mexico border. — NHP Northern Command (@NHPNorthernComm) April 19, 2019

Alora Benitez had last been seen 9 a.m. Wednesday in Torrance, California, and she may have been traveling in a 2013 white BMW with Nevada license plates labeled “MARIMAR,” according to the sheriff’s department.

The sheriff’s department suspects her mother and the man of murder after finding a body in the front seat of a white Audi parked in Carson, California, on Tuesday.

“They are considered armed and dangerous,” the department said on social media. “Her family is concerned for her safety.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

