Amber Alert issued in Nevada for missing 15-year-old girl

Alora Benitez (Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department)

Authorities have issued an Amber Alert for a 15-year-old girl who has gone missing out of Southern California and was last seen with her mother and a man.

Alora Benitez was last seen 9 a.m. Wednesday in Torrance, California, and she may be traveling in a 2013 white BMW with Nevada license plates labeled “MARIMAR,” according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The sheriff’s department suspects her mother and the man of murder after finding a body in the front seat of a white Audi parked in Carson, California, on Tuesday.

“They are considered armed and dangerous,” the department said on social media. “Her family is concerned for her safety.”

Alora has brown hair and brown eyes, she stands about 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs about 100 pounds, a missing persons flyer said.

Anybody with information on her or the car should avoid them and call 911.

