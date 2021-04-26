Another April weekend of heavy traffic on I-15 near Primm
Traffic had been backed up for 16 miles on the way out of Las Vegas to California on Sunday afternoon, according to a tweet from the Regional Transportation Commission.
The last weekend in April is looking like the first weekend in April — lots of traffic on Interstate 15 at the California-Nevada border at Primm.
Traffic was backed up for 12 miles on the way out of Las Vegas to California on Sunday afternoon, according to a tweet from the Regional Transportation Commission. Primm is about 45 miles southwest of Las Vegas.
4/25/2021 4:40 PM
Heavy Traffic I-15 South to California
12 Mile Back-Up
Expect Long Delays
— RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) April 25, 2021
Traffic problems
Heavy commuter traffic has been a consistent weekend presence for months as the region reopens.
The drive will not be improving soon as the area is also a few weeks away from an $11 million project to repave a 16-mile stretch of southbound I-15.
Also, two rail projects that would link Southern Nevada with Southern California (and alleviate traffic on I-15) could get a boost from President Joe Biden’s $2.3 trillion jobs bill.
Got’em 🚨🚨🚨 #shoulderdriver #primm #nhpsocomm pic.twitter.com/C6RQmwsn8m
— NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) April 26, 2021