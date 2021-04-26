Another April weekend of heavy traffic on I-15 near Primm

Traffic had been backed up for 16 miles on the way out of Las Vegas to California on Sunday afternoon, according to a tweet from the Regional Transportation Commission.

The last weekend in April is looking like the first weekend in April — lots of traffic on Interstate 15 at the California-Nevada border at Primm.

Primm is about 45 miles southwest of Las Vegas.

The backup was 16 miles earlier this afternoon.

Heavy commuter traffic has been a consistent weekend presence for months as the region reopens.

The drive will not be improving soon as the area is also a few weeks away from an $11 million project to repave a 16-mile stretch of southbound I-15.

Also, two rail projects that would link Southern Nevada with Southern California (and alleviate traffic on I-15) could get a boost from President Joe Biden’s $2.3 trillion jobs bill.