Antisemitic assault, vandalism up, harassment down in Nevada, ADL reports

A report from the Anti-Defamation League shows incidents of assault and vandalism rose in Nevada in 2024, but harassment incidents fell, leaving total incidents lower than 2023.

Jolie Brislin, regional director of the Anti-Defamation League, speaks during a ceremony at Midbar Kodesh Temple marking one year since the Oct. 7 terrorist attacks on Israel on Monday, Oct. 7, 2024, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The number of antisemitic assaults, vandalism, and campus-related incidents in Nevada increased in 2024, according to a Tuesday report from the Anti-Defamation League. Harassment reports fell, resulting in a decline in overall antisemitic incidents from the year before.

Antisemitic vandalism nearly doubled, with 20 incidents compared with 11 in 2023, according to the ADL’s audit. There were three assaults in 2024; there was only one in 2023.

“No one should be targeted, threatened, or feel unsafe because of their Jewish identity — not on the street, not in their home, not in synagogues, and certainly not on college campuses, which must remain safe spaces for all students,” ADL Regional Director Jodie Brislin said.

Antisemitic harassment in Nevada fell to 51 incidents in 2024 after 70 incidents in 2023, the report said. In all, there were 74 antisemitic incidents in Nevada in 2024, down from 82 in 2023.

The ADL’s audit includes both criminal and non-criminal acts of harassment, vandalism and assault against individuals and groups as reported to ADL by victims, law enforcement, the media and partner organizations and evaluated by ADL’s experts.

The organization said that it is is careful to not conflate criticism of Israel or anti-Israel activism with antisemitism.

“Legitimate political protest, support for Palestinian rights or expressions of opposition to Israeli policies is not included in the Audit,” the report said.

College campuses

Campus-related incidents of antisemitism doubled, with 10 incidents in 2024 after five in 2023, according to the ADL’s audit.

“Campus antisemitism has emerged as a flashpoint, reflecting national trends in the wake of the October 7 Hamas terrorist attack on Israel,” the ADL said. “Students in Nevada report facing increased hostility, social ostracism and inflammatory rhetoric from peers and even faculty, all of which contribute to a deteriorating climate for Jewish life on campus.”

In May 2024, Jewish student Corey Gerwaski filed a federal lawsuit against UNLV, the Board of Regents, former UNLV President Keith Whitfield and several pro-Palestinian groups, claiming that he suffered from on-campus antisemitism and discrimination and that faculty members and the administration failed to do anything about it.

It alleged that UNLV violated federal anti-terrorism laws by permitting pro-Palestinian groups to stage protests on campus, acting as a “stand in” for Hamas, an antisemitic terrorist organization held responsible for the Oct. 7, 2023, attack on Israel.

UNLV permitted the Nevadans for Palestinian Liberation group “to march with megaphones, disrupt campus activities, and chant slogans such as ‘From the river to the sea,’” (an anti-Israel slogan) and its participants “have personally verbally assaulted Corey because he wears a kippah,” the lawsuit alleged.

National increase

Across the country, incidents of antisemitic assault, harassment and vandalism were up 5 percent from 2023 to 9,354 incidents — the highest level recorded since the ADL began tracking the data in 1979.

Over the past five years, there has been a 344 percent increase in the antisemitic incidents. It was up 893 percent over the last 10 years, the ADL said.

In February, the American Jewish Committee released a report on 2024, the results of which the organization called “alarming.”

It said that American Jews feel less secure in the United States and make more of an effort to hide their Jewish identity than in recent years.

Pushing for change

The ADL is backing several bills in the Nevada Senate, and volunteers will participate in the ADL Desert Region’s day of advocacy in Carson City on Wednesday to meet with legislators.

“Legislators have an opportunity and a responsibility to show Jewish Nevadans that they are seen, heard and protected,” Brislin said. “These policy initiatives are not only about combating hate, but they’re also about ensuring every Nevadan can live freely and proudly in their identity.”

For Brislin, antisemitism is an issue that everyone in the Silver State should care about.

“Antisemitism doesn’t just harm Jewish Nevadans, it tears at the fabric of who we are as a state. We all have a role to play in calling out hate and creating a Nevada where everyone can live proudly and safely in their identity,” Brislin said.

