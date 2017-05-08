Apple drivers traveled Nevada for maps update

The Apple Summerlin store at Downtown Summerlin shopping center on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Apple Maps is getting an update on Nevada’s layout.

In a post on its website, Apple said the company drove around parts of England, France, Italy and the U.S. collecting data to improve Apple Maps.

Between April 24 and this past Sunday it is possible you may have shared the road with Apple drivers in Carson City, Clark County, Douglas County, Lyon County, Nye County, Storey County and Washoe County.

Some of the data collected will be published in future Apple Maps updates, the company said.

“We will blur faces and license plates on collected images prior to publication.”