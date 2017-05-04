Apple reports 8,000 jobs in Nevada

(The Associated Press file)

Apple says its created about 8,000 jobs in Nevada.

The tech giant released state-by-state data for the first time Tuesday evening, according to which Apple employs local developers and operates a set of data centers in Reno, as well as five retail stores. Nevada is also home to 65 of Apple’s suppliers, including NVEnergy.

“Their ability to retrieve and store data is really a linchpin for them to grow jobs,” said Pat Egan, senior vice president of renewable energy and smart infrastructure at NV Energy.

The amount of energy Apple used in data centers it leases from third-party providers more than quadrupled over the last four years. The company’s energy use went from 38.6 million kilowatt-hours total in fiscal year 2012, with 4 percent of that energy coming from renewable sources, to more than 180 million kWh in fiscal 2016, with 98 percent of that energy coming from renewable sources, according to Apple’s latest annual environmental responsibility report.

Egan said Apple has met or exceeded their growth expectations in their Northern Nevada data center needs.

“Data centers take a fair amount of energy, and they’ve been great partners and they’ve been very smart in what they’ve done with energy efficiency,” he said.

Apple said about 7,500 jobs in Nevada contribute to the App store ecosystem, including developers, engineers and other jobs at an app startup. Apple launched the App Store in 2008.

Locally based Zappos.com launched their iOS app in 2009.

Aki Ida, head of mobile at Zappos.com, said the app was developed as an experiment.

“We outsourced the work at first,” Ida said. “The iOS app proved to be successful, so we created an iOS team to continue to support and innovate the apps embracing the latests changes to iOS. Currently our iOS app has the highest conversion rates of any of our platforms and we have a full team dedicated to supporting it.”

