Arby’s follows with pledge of food truck at Storm Area 51 event

Arby’s is bringing a food truck with a specialized menu to the Area 51 Bascamp event in Hiko.

Arby's Galaxy Shake will be part of their special menu in their food truck at the Area 51 Basecamp event in Hiko. (Arby's)

The Alien Research Center is seen, Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, in Hiko. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Take me to your Arby’s?

That might not be what an alien would ask when they have a close encounter with a human, but attendees at one of two Storm Area 51 events might do just that.

The fast food chain will have its Arby’s Roadside Meathouse food truck on site at the Alien 51 Basecamp event ready to feed the mass of extraterrestrial fans.

After a Facebook joke about storming Area 51 went viral, generating millions of people claiming the be in for the “raid,” two events in Lincoln County were born. The Area 51 Basecamp in Hiko taking place Friday and Saturday and Alienstock occurring Thursday-Sunday in Rachel.

Soon after the popular social media post took off, Arby’s said it would make the trek to feed the masses and they followed through on that promise, bringing along a specialized menu:

The “Redacted on Rye” Sandwich: A roasted turkey on toasted marble rye bread with Swiss cheese, coleslaw and thousand island dressing, based off Arby’s Rachel Sandwich.

The E.T. Slider: A crispy chicken tender slider dipped in Bronco Berry Sauce.

Arby’s Frying Objects: Arby’s loaded curly fries topped with moon rocks.

Galaxy Shake: A blue sweet milkshake base that turns pink and tart as you drink or stir it, topped with a fruit crunch.

Arby’s will hardly be alone in Hiko. Another 23 vendors have received temporary business licenses to operate at the Area 51 Basecamp including: Mom & Dads Fun Foods, Goodfella’s Tattoo & Piercing, Co., West Coast Burritos Food Truck, Sticky Iggy’s, and Worlds Best Corndogs.

In addition, 13 vendors have obtained licenses to sell at the Alienstock event up the road in Rachel. They include Butcher’s Gourmet Burgers & Philly’s, Mountain Brewed and Hydrate Now

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.