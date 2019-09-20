Area 51 pair handing out free tinfoil hats at Alienstock — BLOG
You could fill a catalog with people and companies looking to make a buck off the Storm Area 51 movement. Reno residents Chris Reid and Justin Wainscott wouldn’t be in it.
The two men were set up along a path back to the Alienstock stage, offering free tinfoil hats for all comers.
“It just seemed like a fun idea, hook people up and give them the necessary protection they need to pull this raid off,” Reid said.
The duo made some hats themselves to give away and had plenty of tinfoil on hand for attendees to design their own.
They admit there wasn’t a lot of planning involved. They hatched their plan about 10 p.m. Thursday night, a couple of hours before they left Reno.
“Just have a good time,” Reid said for his reason for wanting to be here. “Everyone we’ve met so far seems pretty chill. … Anyone that’s willing to show up is usually trying to have a good time.”
