Area 51 pair handing out free tinfoil hats at Alienstock — BLOG

Chris Reid and his friend Justin Wainscott, both of Reno, are making free tin foil hats for those attending Area 51 events in Rachel, Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. (Christopher Lawrence/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

An attendee runs towards the back gate of Area 51 in homage to the original Storm Area 51 idea about 3 a.m. during the Alienstock festival on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 in Rachel, Nevada. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Individuals gather in homage to the original Storm Area 51 idea about 3 a.m. at the back gate of Area 51 during the Alienstock festival on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 in Rachel, Nevada. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Security personnel patrol the back gate of Area 51 to monitor individuals there in homage to the original Storm Area 51 idea about 3 a.m. during the Alienstock festival on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 in Rachel, Nevada. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A costumed man stands near security personnel outside the back gate of Area 51 in homage to the original Storm Area 51 idea about 3 a.m. during the Alienstock festival on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 in Rachel, Nevada. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

RACHEL — You could fill a catalog with people and companies looking to make a buck off the Storm Area 51 movement.

Reno residents Chris Reid and Justin Wainscott wouldn’t be in it.

The two men were set up along a path back to the Alienstock stage, offering free tinfoil hats for all comers.

“It just seemed like a fun idea, hook people up and give them the necessary protection they need to pull this raid off,” Reid said.

The duo made some hats themselves to give away and had plenty of tinfoil on hand for attendees to design their own.

They admit there wasn’t a lot of planning involved. They hatched their plan about 10 p.m. Thursday night, a couple of hours before they left Reno.

“Just have a good time,” Reid said for his reason for wanting to be here. “Everyone we’ve met so far seems pretty chill. … Anyone that’s willing to show up is usually trying to have a good time.”

Posted: 11:03 a.m.

— Christopher Lawrence

