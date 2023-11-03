Arizona Hot Springs closed due to high levels of fecal bacteria

Park officials are working to improve water quality at the hot springs over the next several days.

From left, Matt Fields, Gilliane Holt and Brooke Cannon relax in a hot springs pool above Arizona Hot Springs Beach in Lake Mead National Recreation Area in July 2014. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A hiker climbs the ladder to reach the Arizona Hot Springs in Lake Mead National Recreation Area. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Hikers make their way up a slot canyon just above Arizona Hot Springs Beach in July 2014. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Gilliane Holt explores some hot springs with her friends while hiking near the Black Canyon Water Trail on the Lower Colorado River in Lake Mead National Recreation Area in July 2014. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Something stinks in the Lake Mead area, and officials are doing something about it.

Arizona Hot Springs, a popular gathering spot for hikers in the Lake Mead National Recreation Area, was closed Thursday because of high levels of fecal bacteria.

The National Park Service said in a release that the hot springs, the Arizona Hot Springs Trail and White Rock Canyon parking lot on U.S. Highway 93 are closed.

Park officials said they are working to improve water quality at the hot springs over the next several days until the water meets federal and state safety standards.

“This a reminder to the public to follow leave-no-trace principles, which include packing out trash and human waste (feces),” the agency said.

