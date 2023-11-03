Arizona Hot Springs closed due to high levels of fecal bacteria
Park officials are working to improve water quality at the hot springs over the next several days.
Something stinks in the Lake Mead area, and officials are doing something about it.
Arizona Hot Springs, a popular gathering spot for hikers in the Lake Mead National Recreation Area, was closed Thursday because of high levels of fecal bacteria.
The National Park Service said in a release that the hot springs, the Arizona Hot Springs Trail and White Rock Canyon parking lot on U.S. Highway 93 are closed.
Park officials said they are working to improve water quality at the hot springs over the next several days until the water meets federal and state safety standards.
“This a reminder to the public to follow leave-no-trace principles, which include packing out trash and human waste (feces),” the agency said.
For more Lake Mead updates, visit nps.gov/lake.
