Arizona man ID’d in fatal motorcycle crash near Overton

An Arizona man was identified as the victim in a motorcycle crash Monday evening near Overton, Nevada Highway Patrol announced Friday.

(NHP Southern Command via Twitter)

An Arizona man was identified as the victim in a motorcycle crash Monday evening near Overton, Nevada Highway Patrol announced Friday.

Highway Patrol was called Monday at 6:42 p.m. to Interstate 15 near Mile Marker 86 after a crash between an orange Kawasaki ZR900 motorcycle and a silver BMW R1200 motorcycle after the Kawasaki struck a tire tread, highway patrol said.

The BMW struck the Kawasaki and both bikes overturned, sending both riders to University Medical Center.

The rider of the Kawasaki, 59-year-old Jonathan Ruff of Chandler, died at the hospital.

Highway patrol is still investigating the crash.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.