Arizona motorcycle accident victim named

The motorcyclist who was killed in a traffic accident in Lake Havasu City, Ariz., on Sunday was identified Tuesday as Michael Washburn, 41, according to police.

Sgt. Kirk Cesena said Michael Washburn, 41, of Lake Havasu City, died at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center in Las Vegas at 10:45 p.m., about 3½ hours after the motorcycle he was operating slammed into the back of a pickup on McCulloch Boulevard.

Washburn, who was not wearing a helmet, was severely injured when his 2001 Harley-Davidson struck the rear of a 2001 Dodge Dakota, Cesena said. Both vehicles were traveling east on the thoroughfare but that the motorcycle was traveling at a high rate of speed, he said.

The driver of the pickup was not injured.