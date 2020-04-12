Army engineers look at potential field hospital sites in Nevada

The Army Corps of Engineers said in a statement Saturday that it did assessments in Las Vegas, Reno and Carson City as a result of COVID-19.

An aerial view of the Las Vegas Convention Center expansion under construction on Tuesday, December 17, 2019.(Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers started conducting site assessments earlier this month in Nevada — including at the Las Vegas Convention Center — for potential field hospitals in response to COVID-19.

A “potential field hospital” at the Las Vegas Convention Center could hold up to 900 beds, the corps said in a statement. A team also conducted four smaller site assessments in Reno and Carson City.

Assessors gathered “a wide range of data” about each site, such as their electrical and structural stability, and the amount of available space, according to the statement.

The team that did the assessments is part of the corps’ Task Force Nevada. It’s working closely with the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the state of Nevada.

The goal of the assessments is to provide FEMA with “options to present to the state of Nevada,” said Col. Aaron Barta, commander of the corps’ Task Force Nevada, in a statement. “We’re supporting the state’s efforts to determine how much extra capacity is needed and how best to meet that need.”

Gov. Steve Sisolak said in the Saturday statement: “Alongside FEMA, the Army Corps of Engineers is performing a valuable service at this unique time. Their efforts will help us make decisions about how best to manage our medical resources in the coming months to beat COVID-19.”

