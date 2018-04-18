Art Bell’s top-10 shows — VIDEO

Art Bell once said, “I want to bring topics on radio you otherwise might not hear.”

Art Bell once said, “I want to bring topics on radio you otherwise might not hear.”

The Pahrump-based radio host known for his paranormal-based show died Friday at his home at the age of 72.

Check out the videos above and below for some of the most popular topics and most famous shows Bell brought to the air.

— Alien in the freezer

— The entity

— Mel’s hole

— Ghost to Ghost Halloween

— Electronic voice phenomena

— Mike “Madman” Marcum

— George Carlin

— Leonard Nimoy

— Single Seven’s tales from 2063