Astronomers see Mars, stars at Nevada’s Great Basin park

The annual Astronomy Festival at Great Basin National Park attracted hundreds of attendees, including some from as far as North Carolina, who took in breathtaking views of the night sky over three days.
Children could earn a deep-space certificate, and more experienced astronomers attended lectures and other events Thursday through Saturday.
Great Basin, about 300 miles northeast of Las Vegas, was designated an International Dark Sky Park in 2016.
The festival concluded Saturday night with a party and a guided constellation tour by National Park Service ranger Annie Gilliland.
