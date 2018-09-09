Astronomers see Mars, stars at Nevada’s Great Basin park

The annual Astronomy Festival at Great Basin National Park drew hundreds of attendees, including some from as far as North Carolina, who took in breathtaking views of the night sky over three days.

The Milky Way galaxy, along with Mars, center left, shines above Great Basin National Park during the final day of the annual astronomy festival on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Red lights, used by astronomers to minimize the visual impact to the eye while stargazing, light up the Lehman Caves Visitor Center as people attend the final day of the annual astronomy festival at Great Basin National Park on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

National Park Service Ranger Annie Gilliland uses a green laser pointer to highlight constellations and other points of interest in the night sky during the final day of the annual astronomy festival at Great Basin National Park on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

An attendee walks with a red light, used by astronomers to minimize the visual impact to the eye while stargazing, during the final day of the annual astronomy festival at Great Basin National Park on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Jeff Kaufman of Chapel Hill, N.C., looks for the andromeda galaxy while setting up his camera with a star tracker during the final day of the annual astronomy festival at Great Basin National Park on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Jeff Kaufman of Chapel Hill, N.C., looks for sets up his camera with a star tracker to photograph the andromeda galaxy during the final day of the annual astronomy festival at Great Basin National Park on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

The Milky Way galaxy shines above Great Basin National Park during the final day of the annual astronomy festival on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

The Milky Way galaxy shines above Great Basin National Park during the final day of the annual astronomy festival on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

The Milky Way galaxy, along with Mars, left, shines above Great Basin National Park during the final day of the annual astronomy festival on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

A detailed view of the Milky Way galaxy during the final day of the annual astronomy festival at Great Basin National Park on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

The annual Astronomy Festival at Great Basin National Park attracted hundreds of attendees, including some from as far as North Carolina, who took in breathtaking views of the night sky over three days.

Children could earn a deep-space certificate, and more experienced astronomers attended lectures and other events Thursday through Saturday.

Great Basin, about 300 miles northeast of Las Vegas, was designated an International Dark Sky Park in 2016.

The festival concluded Saturday night with a party and a guided constellation tour by National Park Service ranger Annie Gilliland.