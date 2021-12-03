66°F
At least 1 dead in crash northeast of Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 2, 2021 - 4:09 pm
 
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
At least one person is dead after a crash northeast of the Las Vegas Valley on Thursday, the Nevada Highway Patrol said.

The crash involving a tractor trailer and car happened near on U.S. Highway 93, near mile marker 60. Travel lanes in the area are closed, the Highway Patrol said, and motorists should expect delays.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.

