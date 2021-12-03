At least 1 dead in crash northeast of Las Vegas

At least one person is dead after a crash northeast of the Las Vegas Valley on Thursday, the Nevada Highway Patrol said.

The crash involving a tractor trailer and car happened near on U.S. Highway 93, near mile marker 60. Travel lanes in the area are closed, the Highway Patrol said, and motorists should expect delays.

No other information was immediately available.

