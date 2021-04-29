77°F
Local Nevada

At least 1 dead in Mesquite crash; I-15 shut down

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 28, 2021 - 5:57 pm
 
Updated April 28, 2021 - 6:22 pm
Nevada Highway Patrol (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
One person was killed Wednesday in a crash near Mesquite, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

Troopers were called at 5:23 p.m. to Interstate 15 near mile marker 122 for a fatal crash, according to Highway Patrol traffic logs.

A tweet from the Highway Patrol said the crash involved multiple semitrucks and one passenger car.

All lanes of the highway were closed near Pioneer Boulevard, according to a Regional Transportation Commission alert.

In a now-deleted tweet from the Highway Patrol, the agency said four people were killed.

Further information was not immediately available.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

