At least 1 dead in Mesquite crash; I-15 shut down

One person was killed Wednesday in a crash near Mesquite, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

Nevada Highway Patrol (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Troopers were called at 5:23 p.m. to Interstate 15 near mile marker 122 for a fatal crash, according to Highway Patrol traffic logs.

A tweet from the Highway Patrol said the crash involved multiple semitrucks and one passenger car.

All lanes of the highway were closed near Pioneer Boulevard, according to a Regional Transportation Commission alert.

In a now-deleted tweet from the Highway Patrol, the agency said four people were killed.

Further information was not immediately available.

