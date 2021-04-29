At least 1 dead in Mesquite crash; I-15 shut down
One person was killed Wednesday in a crash near Mesquite, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.
One person was killed Wednesday in a crash near Mesquite, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.
Troopers were called at 5:23 p.m. to Interstate 15 near mile marker 122 for a fatal crash, according to Highway Patrol traffic logs.
A tweet from the Highway Patrol said the crash involved multiple semitrucks and one passenger car.
All lanes of the highway were closed near Pioneer Boulevard, according to a Regional Transportation Commission alert.
#Breaking Fatal crash IR15 and MM122(near Mesquite)Multiple semi trucks and one passenger car , 1 deceased. North and southbound travel lanes closed at this time. PIO en route #SlowDown #DriveSafeNV #ZeroFatalities #NhpSocomm
— NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) April 29, 2021
In a now-deleted tweet from the Highway Patrol, the agency said four people were killed.
Further information was not immediately available.
Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.