At least 5 bicyclists dead after crash near Searchlight

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 10, 2020 - 10:58 am
 
Updated December 10, 2020 - 11:41 am
U.S. 95 closed southbound at Nelson cutoff due because of a crash that left at least five bicyc ...
U.S. 95 closed southbound at Nelson cutoff due because of a crash that left at least five bicyclists dead. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

At least five bicyclists were killed and four injured Thursday morning in a crash on U.S. Highway 95 near Searchlight, the Nevada Highway Patrol said.

Highway Patrol spokesman Jason Buratczuk said the group of bicyclists was struck by a box truck, although it was unclear what caused the crash near mile marker 35, which is north of Searchlight. At least five of the people struck were killed, and one of the four people injured is in critical condition.

Further information about the crash was not immediately available, and the Highway Patrol advised drivers to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

