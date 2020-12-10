At least 5 bicyclists dead after crash near Searchlight

At least five bicyclists were killed and four injured Thursday morning in a crash on U.S. Highway 95 near Searchlight, the Nevada Highway Patrol said.

U.S. 95 closed southbound at Nelson cutoff due because of a crash that left at least five bicyclists dead. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Highway Patrol spokesman Jason Buratczuk said the group of bicyclists was struck by a box truck, although it was unclear what caused the crash near mile marker 35, which is north of Searchlight. At least five of the people struck were killed, and one of the four people injured is in critical condition.

#FatalCrash involving a box truck and multiple bicycles. US95 southbound near Clark County mile marker 35. PIO is enroute. Avoid the area. #Livesareontheline #NHPSoComm — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) December 10, 2020

Further information about the crash was not immediately available, and the Highway Patrol advised drivers to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

