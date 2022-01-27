61°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Covid | Vaccide Data
Local Nevada

Atomic age began in Nevada 71 years ago — VIDEO

Atomic age begins in Nevada (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 27, 2022 - 12:42 pm
 

It was 71 years ago that the atomic age began in Nevada with the detonation of Able, the first air-dropped nuclear device tested on American soil.

On Jan. 27, 1951, the 1-kiloton bomb was set off at Frenchman Flat at the new Nevada Test Site (now the Nevada National Security Site), 65 miles northwest of Las Vegas.

The mushroom cloud from the bomb test could be seen in Las Vegas.

Able was part of a five-bomb test called Operation Ranger.

MOST READ
1
Nevada marijuana dispensary fined $45K for self-reported violation
Nevada marijuana dispensary fined $45K for self-reported violation
2
Horseshoe brand coming to Las Vegas Strip
Horseshoe brand coming to Las Vegas Strip
3
Tropicana resort could be in for some big changes
Tropicana resort could be in for some big changes
4
Raiders leave no stone unturned in search for head coach, GM
Raiders leave no stone unturned in search for head coach, GM
5
Racism behind beating of Asian American business owner, prosecutor says
Racism behind beating of Asian American business owner, prosecutor says
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST