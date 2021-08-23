85°F
August ‘Blue Moon’ brightens Las Vegas Strip

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 22, 2021 - 10:13 pm
 
A full moon rises behind the High Roller observation wheel on the Strip in Las Vegas, Sunday, A ...
A full moon rises behind the High Roller observation wheel on the Strip in Las Vegas, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

The August full moon brings skywatchers a rare seasonal “Blue Moon.”

The full moon, also known as the “Sturgeon Moon,” reached its peak Sunday morning at 5:02 a.m. PDT.

A Sunday night nearly full moon (99 percent) is captured above the High Roller observation wheel on the Las Vegas Strip.

According to space.com, full moons occur when the moon is exactly on the opposite side of the Earth from the sun. Generally, a full moon occurs 12 times in a year.

